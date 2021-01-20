Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021, 5:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FDI drops in Pakistan s by 30pc in first half of FY21

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

KARACHI: Foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by 30 per cent in the first half of the current fiscal year, reflecting the impact of Covid-19 that is still affecting the country as well as global economies.
The State Bank's latest data issued on Monday showed the country received $952 million foreign investment during July-December FY21 compared to $1.357 billion in the same period of last fiscal year.
In FY20, Pakistan managed to improve its track record as it received $2.561bn FDI compared to $1.362bn in the preceding year. However, the pandemic drastically impacted global economies suppressing any chance for Pakistan to attract huge amounts of foreign investment.
The impact of heavy outflow from portfolio also played a key role in making the balance sheet poorer in the first half of FY21. The data shows that the outflow during July-December was $244m compared to a net inflow of $18.8m in the same period last year. Inflows from China also shrink in July-December
The breakup further shows that China made 38pc contribution to the overall $952m FDI the country received in July-December period of FY21. However, the FDI inflows from China also contracted to $359m in the period under review compared to $396m in the same period of last fiscal year.    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
NCC Bank holds its 9th EGM
bKash launches referral campaign offering bonus
Flying amid Covid: UAE airline launches digital passport
Special Emirates fares for passengers flying from BD
China’s Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
DSE ends mixed, CSE rises amid choppy trade
FDI drops in Pakistan s by 30pc in first half of FY21


Latest News
Bangladesh to launch Bangabandhu Satellite-2 in 2023
Pilot route to be extended from Ghatarchar to Kachpur: Taposh
Biden, Kamala’s inauguration Wednesday
Bangladesh set stage for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Death toll in Indonesia's landslides rises to 40, rescue operation closed
Russia’s second coronavirus vaccine '100% effective'
Messi banned for two matches after historic Barca red
EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June
Tigers seek winning start against Windies
Momen urges Bahrain FM to take back stranded Bangladeshi expats
Most Read News
'Not VVIPs, frontliners to get first vaccines'
5 to die in Manikganj over ex-UP member murder
2 killed in Gopalganj road accident
Khokon's one case dismissed, another withdrawn
Noted actor Dilu passes away
Lack of covid-19 alertness & safety measures threatens progress
JS adopts condolence motion on death of noted persons
20 die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Quader warns of 'dire consequence' for breaching party discipline
Labour market demands revisit of perception
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft