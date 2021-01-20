

Minister Group holds annual sales meeting

Minister Group Chairman M.A. Razzak Khan Raj, Managing Director Dilruba Tanu, Executive Director Golam Shahriar Kabir, Chief Financial Officer, Head of all departments and sales staff from across the whole country were present during the meeting.

Various issues were discussed in detail during that meeting. Among the discussion, Minister's last year sales analysis, problem identification and its solution, promotion of the employees to different posts were notable.

Some employees of the Sales Division and Showroom Division were also announced winners as the "Good Performer 2020" and they were awarded prizes. At that time, the Chairman and Managing Director of the company gave a directional statement about the action plan for 2021.

M.A. Razzak Khan Raj said: "The difficulties that we have gone through in the year of 2020, I hope that we will be able to flip the coin this year and see the success of our business in a new way. We always try to come up with something new for the consumers and we will bring some new surprises by targeting 2021."









