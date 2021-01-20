Freelancer gets 100pc cashback buying Walton laptop

Md. Nazmul Hasan, a freelancer and also a student from Chandpur, got 100 percent cashback after buying a Walton brand laptop.

Bangladeshi Superbrand Walton is providing various facilities including instant cashback of up to 100 percent on its wide ranges of laptop, desktop, all-in-one PC and other IT accessories.

Meanwhile, using credit cards, customers can buy Walton's digital devices from 375 Walton Plaza all over country at EMI (Equal Monthly Installment) facility with zero interest rate.

Although the instant cashback is not available on the purchase Walton digital devices from E-plaza (https://eplaza.waltonbd.com), but customers will enjoy lucrative discounts from online purchase. In addition, students are enjoying special facilities for purchasing Walton laptops.

On January 13, Nazmul Hasan, who is working as web developer as a freelancer alongside his academic study in Chandpur, purchased a Prelude series laptop at 28,750 BDT from Walton Plaza branch at Muktijodda Road in Chandpur. Just after the completion of the process, Nazmul received an SMS from Walton with the notification that he got 100 percent cashback.

Besides Nazmul, two customers- one is Mohammad Rasel from the capital's Demra area and the other is Abu Sayed Khan from Rambabu Road in Mymensingh, purchased 'Prelude N41' model Walton laptop on January 14 and then both of them received 50 percent cashback.

While expressing reaction, Mohammad Rasel, who is working in Dhaka South City Corporation, said, he is very much satisfied on the overall performance of the Walton laptop.

On the other hand, Abu Sayed Khan purchased Walton laptop at installment and also got back 50 percent of the price of the device.

According to Walton, the local multinational brand has been manufacturing and marketing 21 models of laptops under the series of Prelude, Passion, Tamarind and WaxJambu within the price range of Tk 23,550 to Tk 1,68,500. Walton also has 16 models of desktop under 7 series between Tk 26,990 and Tk 129,550, 3 models of All-in-One PC within Tk 46,950 and Tk 55,500,

Besides, Walton is manufacturing and supplying various accessories at reasonable prices like monitor, memory card, RAM, SSD Drive, mouse, keyboard, pen drive, ear phone, wifi router, USB cable, speaker, power supply unit, UPS, digital writing pad etc.

