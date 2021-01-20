Video
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021
Business

Bidi workers, traders hold protest, demand tax waiver

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bidi Workers Federation's Central President MK Bangali alleged that the National Board of Revenue (NBR) was being influenced by the cigarette companies in executing tax on tobacco products.
He said the NBR authorities have raised the tax by 4 percent on each packet of bidi while tha tax was raised only by 2.0 percent on each packet of cigarettes in the current fiscal year.
He disclosed this intentional disparity at a human-chain protest organised by Narsingdi Bidi Sramik Union in front the office of Customs, Excise and VAT under the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Monday.
Bangladesh Bidi Workers Federation's (BBWF) Executive President Amin Uddin BSs, General Secretary Abdur Rahman, Publication Secretary Shamim Islam and Joint Secretary Herik Hossain, and Narsingdi Bidi Sramik leader Ali Noman, among others, spoke at the human-chain protest.
They have placed a six-point demand, including withdrawal of the 4 per cent in each packet of bidi, removal of 10 per cent advanced income tax on bidi, promoting the bidi ewctor to the cottage industry and raising  the wages of labours. The demands also include imposing ban on production of counterfeit bidi and sales framing the bidi industry preservation act.





