Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021, 5:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Resurgence in C-19 cases slows oil demand rebound: IEA

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

LONDON, Jan 19: Oil demand recovery will take a hit from a spike in new coronavirus cases before vaccine roll-outs and stimulus measures help in the second half of the year, International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.
"Border closures, social distancing measures and shutdowns...will continue to constrain fuel demand until vaccines are more widely distributed, most likely only by the second half of the year," it said in its monthly report.
 "This recovery mainly reflects the impact of fiscal and monetary support packages as well as the effectiveness of steps to resolve the pandemic," the IEA said.
Noting that an improvement to global oil demand went into reverse in December, the Paris-based watchdog lowered its forecast for the first quarter by 580,000 barrels per day (bpd) and its outlook for 2021 by 300,000 bpd.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
NCC Bank holds its 9th EGM
bKash launches referral campaign offering bonus
Flying amid Covid: UAE airline launches digital passport
Special Emirates fares for passengers flying from BD
China’s Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
DSE ends mixed, CSE rises amid choppy trade
FDI drops in Pakistan s by 30pc in first half of FY21


Latest News
Bangladesh to launch Bangabandhu Satellite-2 in 2023
Pilot route to be extended from Ghatarchar to Kachpur: Taposh
Biden, Kamala’s inauguration Wednesday
Bangladesh set stage for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Death toll in Indonesia's landslides rises to 40, rescue operation closed
Russia’s second coronavirus vaccine '100% effective'
Messi banned for two matches after historic Barca red
EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June
Tigers seek winning start against Windies
Momen urges Bahrain FM to take back stranded Bangladeshi expats
Most Read News
'Not VVIPs, frontliners to get first vaccines'
5 to die in Manikganj over ex-UP member murder
2 killed in Gopalganj road accident
Khokon's one case dismissed, another withdrawn
Noted actor Dilu passes away
Lack of covid-19 alertness & safety measures threatens progress
JS adopts condolence motion on death of noted persons
20 die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Quader warns of 'dire consequence' for breaching party discipline
Labour market demands revisit of perception
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft