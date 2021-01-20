Abu Dhabi, Dubai banks assets hit Dh2.95 trillions in Nov

ABU DHABI, Jan 18: The total assets of Abu Dhabi and Dubai banks amounted to nearly Dh2.947 trillion, accounting for 92 per cent of the total assets of the banking system in the country by the end of November of 2020, according to statistics issued by the UAE Central Bank.

While the total assets of the banks of the Emirate of Dubai reached Dh1.516 trillion, the banks of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi reached approximately Dh1.431 trillion by the end of last November.

Regarding loans, the total cumulative balance of Abu Dhabi and Dubai banks reached Dh1.637 trillion at the end of last November, and were distributed respectively by Dh751 billion and Dh865.6 billion, according to central bank statistics, which showed that UAE banks accounted for about 91.2 per cent of the total portfolio credit to the state banking system.

On the deposits side, the cumulative balance of Abu Dhabi and Dubai banks amounted to Dh1.712 trillion by the end of last November, and distributed respectively by Dh884.2 billion and Dh827.7 billion. -Wam

















