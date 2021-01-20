Govt has not decided to shut down sugar mills: Minister



Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun

The minister made the disclosure telling the Parliament the government has closed down sugar mills is not correct. It is temporary shutdown he said replying a question.

There are 15 sugar mills now in the country under Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) and production in six mills has been suspended he said.

"No sugar mill has been closed down. No decision has been taken in this regard " he told the house replying a question from Awami League MP Ali Azam (Bhola-2).

The Industries Minister said at present only one mill -- Carew & Co (Bd) Ltd-- is profitable, while 14 others can't make profit. Sugarcane threshing in six mills was kept suspended for 2020-2021 working season to reduce losses.

In reply to a separate question the Minister said the government is implementing two development projects to modernise the sugar mills in order to save sugar industry and turn them profitable.

BSFIC is implementing the two projects to modernise the sugar mills and make those environment-friendly entities. The projects include carrying out of BMR of Carew & Co (Bd) Ltd (1st revised) and Establishment of Effluent Treatment Plants in 14 other Sugar Mills, said Nurul Majid.

Responding to another question from ruling party lawmaker M Abdul Latif (Chattogram-11), the Industries Minister said the contribution of industrial manufacturing sector to the GDP has increased to 24.18 percent in fiscal 2019-20 from 17.90 percent in 2008-09 fiscal year.

The share of large and medium industries to the GDP has increased to 20.22 percent in fiscal 2019-20 from 12.71 percent in 2008-09 fiscal year, according to the statistics he placed in the House.

However, the contribution of small industries declined to 3.96 percent in the last fiscal year from 5.18 percent in fiscal 2008-09.

Some 103,220 industrial units were set up in the last 11 years (Jan 2009-Nov 2020) with the support of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), the Minister said adding it has created 8.50 lakh jobs.







