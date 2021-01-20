Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021, 5:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt has not decided to shut down sugar mills: Minister

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Tuesday said the government has not decided to shut down state-owned sugar mills, although the threshing of sugar cane in six mills remained suspended in the current season.
The minister made the disclosure telling the Parliament the government has closed down sugar mills is not correct. It is temporary shutdown he said replying a question.
There are 15 sugar mills now in the country under Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) and production in six mills has been suspended he said.
"No sugar mill has been closed down. No decision has been taken in this regard " he told the house replying a question from Awami League MP Ali Azam (Bhola-2).
The Industries Minister said at present only one mill -- Carew & Co (Bd) Ltd-- is profitable, while 14 others can't make profit. Sugarcane threshing in six mills was kept suspended for 2020-2021 working season to reduce losses.
In reply to a separate question the Minister said the government is implementing two development projects to modernise the sugar mills in order to save sugar industry and turn them profitable.
BSFIC is implementing the two projects to modernise the sugar mills and make those environment-friendly entities. The projects include carrying out of BMR of Carew & Co (Bd) Ltd (1st revised) and Establishment of Effluent Treatment Plants in 14 other Sugar Mills, said Nurul Majid.
Responding to another question from ruling party lawmaker M Abdul Latif (Chattogram-11), the Industries Minister said the contribution of industrial manufacturing sector to the GDP has increased to 24.18 percent in fiscal 2019-20  from 17.90 percent in 2008-09 fiscal year.
The share of large and medium industries to the GDP has increased to 20.22 percent in fiscal 2019-20 from 12.71 percent in 2008-09 fiscal year, according to the statistics he placed in the House.
However, the contribution of small industries declined to 3.96 percent in the last fiscal year from 5.18 percent in fiscal 2008-09.
Some 103,220 industrial units were set up in the last 11 years (Jan 2009-Nov 2020) with the support of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), the Minister said adding it has created 8.50 lakh jobs.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
NCC Bank holds its 9th EGM
bKash launches referral campaign offering bonus
Flying amid Covid: UAE airline launches digital passport
Special Emirates fares for passengers flying from BD
China’s Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
DSE ends mixed, CSE rises amid choppy trade
FDI drops in Pakistan s by 30pc in first half of FY21


Latest News
Bangladesh to launch Bangabandhu Satellite-2 in 2023
Pilot route to be extended from Ghatarchar to Kachpur: Taposh
Biden, Kamala’s inauguration Wednesday
Bangladesh set stage for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Death toll in Indonesia's landslides rises to 40, rescue operation closed
Russia’s second coronavirus vaccine '100% effective'
Messi banned for two matches after historic Barca red
EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June
Tigers seek winning start against Windies
Momen urges Bahrain FM to take back stranded Bangladeshi expats
Most Read News
'Not VVIPs, frontliners to get first vaccines'
5 to die in Manikganj over ex-UP member murder
2 killed in Gopalganj road accident
Khokon's one case dismissed, another withdrawn
Noted actor Dilu passes away
Lack of covid-19 alertness & safety measures threatens progress
JS adopts condolence motion on death of noted persons
20 die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Quader warns of 'dire consequence' for breaching party discipline
Labour market demands revisit of perception
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft