Wednesday, 20 January, 2021, 5:03 AM
Home Business

‘Centralisation tendency chokes CMSMEs dev’

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister's Economic Affairs Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman

Prime Minister's Economic Affairs Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman on Monday said centralisation approach is a constraint for country's CMSMEs development and emphasised the importance of regional connectivity for an inclusive, efficient and balanced development of this sub-sector.
Speaking at a webinar, he mentioned the necessity of linkage for both large enterprises and CMSMEs and said Payra Port will reduce pressure on Mongla Port to ease faster industrialization in the region.
He made the observation at the closing of the eight divisional webinars on 'Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship (ICE) Center of University of Dhaka in Khulna titled as Challenges and Future Direction of Khulna Division.
Dr Moshiur Rahman said the possibility in fishing and fisheries is surplus now because of reduced international demand.
Certification and standardisation difficulties, unethical business practices, reduced viability in import because of rotten fish waste also came up in the discussion while assessing CMSMEs problems.
He also pointed out problems such tax assessment related problems, lack of incubation centres in rural areas, limited opportunities, inefficient use of resources, tourism related problems.
 Dr Rahman spoke on the occasion as chief guest. Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Md Sirazul Islam and Founder Director & Head of News at Channel i Shykh Seraj attended as special guests.
Dr Momtazuddin Ahmed, Honorary Professor of University of Dhaka presented  keynote in the programme. Other discussants include, Assistant Country Representatives of UNDP in Bangladesh Md Khurshid Alam; President of Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kazi Aminul Haque; and Chief Executive Officer of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Palash Kanti Bala.


« PreviousNext »

