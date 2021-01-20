Video
Melania says be passionate

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

WASHINGTON, Jan 19: First Lady Melania Trump released a farewell message Monday as she prepares to leave the White House, saying that "violence is never the answer," weeks after the president's supporters stormed the US Capitol.
In a formal, six-minute speech recorded on video, she made only a fleeting reference to her husband as she paid tribute to military families, pandemic health workers and those helping victims of opioid abuse.
"The past four years have been unforgettable," the First Lady said. "As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all of the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism and determination."    -AFP


