A flashback through four turbulent years

WASHINGTON, Jan 19: From the launch of his campaign in 2015 to his defeat to Joe Biden, Donald Trump's time in the White House was a chaotic roller coaster ride as he shattered norms, shunned allies, bullied anyone who opposed him and governed with laser focus on how his policies would play with his conservative political base.

FIRST MOVES

January 25, 2017: Trump signs an executive order ordering construction to begin on the wall he promised to build on the southern US border with Mexico, a key campaign promise he said Mexico would pay for.

January 27, 2017: Trump issues an executive order banning entries from seven Muslim-majority countries -- Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Amid outrage, the Supreme Court validates the text in the summer of 2018.

June 1, 2017: Trump declares that the US it is pulling out of the Paris climate agreement.

ECONOMY

December 20, 2017: Republican-run Congress passes the biggest tax cuts in 31 years.

May 31, 2018: The US slaps tariffs on steel and aluminum from Mexico, Canada and the European Union.

June 15, 2018: Trump launches a trade war with China by slapping 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of imported goods. September 2019: Unemployment hits its lowest level in 50 years, at 3.5 percent.

DIPLOMACY

December 6, 2017: The Trump administration recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, breaking with long standing US policy and drawing international condemnation.

May 8, 2018: The US withdraws from the international nuclear agreement with Iran and reestablishes US sanctions against the Islamic republic.

June 30, 2019: Trump becomes the first US leader to set foot in North Korea, a little more than a year after meeting the country's leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

October 27, 2019: Announcement that the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in a US military raid in Syria.

January 3, 2020: The powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani is killed in a US air strike in Baghdad.

DEFEATS

July 28, 2017: The Senate fails to overturn Obamacare, the Democratic health care plan that Trump had vowed to abolish.

November 6, 2018: The opposition Democrats retake control of the House of Representatives. Republicans retain the Senate.

DIVISION

August 12, 2017: During a rally of far-right activists in Charlottesville in Virginia, a neo-Nazi sympathizer drives his car into a group of anti-racist demonstrators, killing a woman. The president is heavily criticized when he declares there were "fine people on both sides" of the confrontation.

May 25, 2020: George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, dies during an arrest, triggering nationwide protests. Trump takes a law and order approach and calls the demonstrators thugs. -AFP







