

Biden pushes unity over crisis-laden White House, Trump considers 100 pardons

Biden marked the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday with a trip from his home in Delaware to pack food bags for charity in Philadelphia -- a gesture symbolizing his call for Americans to come together after four divisive years.

"Service is a fitting way to start to heal, unite, and rebuild this country we love," Biden said in a video marking the occasion. But the 78-year-old Democrat's fervent appeals for optimism and healing -- which are also set to dominate his inauguration ceremony at noon on Wednesday -- are running up against the hard reality of multiple crises.

Covid-19 is out of control, vaccine distribution is stumbling, and economic recovery remains in the balance.

The United States' rocky transition of power was underlined Monday when Biden's spokeswoman quickly dismissed Trump's announcement that a Covid-19 ban on travelers arriving from much of Europe and Brazil would be lifted later this month.

Trump had refused for more than two months to accept the results of November's presidential election, and the country is seething with division and anger.

When Biden takes the oath of office at noon on Wednesday, he will face a city under the protection of more than 20,000 National Guard soldiers.

Trump, who has still not congratulated Biden or invited him for the traditional tea visit in the Oval Office, has been largely out of the public eye since his supporters rampaged through Congress on January 6, triggering his historic second impeachment a week later.

His final Gallup poll as president on Monday showed him exiting with 34 percent approval, his record low. According to US media, one of Trump's final actions could be announced Tuesday at the latest: scores of pardons for convicted criminals.

Speculation is mounting over whether Trump will take the unprecedented and legally murky step of issuing himself and his children, who work as campaign and White House advisors, preemptive pardons.

According to CNN and other outlets, Trump has a list of about 100 people he will grant clemency. After what The New York Times reports has been an intense lobbying effort, these are expected to be a mix of white collar criminals and people whose cases have been championed by criminal justice activists.

More controversial possible pardons that have been the subject of speculation for months would be for the likes of Edward Snowden, Julian Assange and Trump's influential advisor Stephen Bannon. -AFP





