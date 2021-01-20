Uproar in India over ‘Balakot chats’

NEW DELHI, Jan 19: Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV network, told the head of a TV ratings agency that India would launch a "bigger than a normal strike" on its arch-rival - three days before Indian combat jets struck alleged militant targets on Pakistani soil.

According to the WhatsApp chat transcript, Goswami texted Dasgupta three days before the February 26, 2019 airstrike, saying "something big will happen" and "On Pakistan the government is confident of striking in a way that people will be elated."

Dasgupta tells Goswami the attack on Pakistan would give Modi a "sweeping majority" in the upcoming general election. Months later, Modi surged to a landslide victory in May 2019, propelling the BJP to back-to-back majorities in parliament.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted angrily Monday to media reports of a text exchange between Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and former media industry executive Partho Dasgupta that suggests the 2019 Indian airstrike inside Pakistan's Balakot was designed to boost Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chances for re-election.

The opposition Congress Party said the text exchange between the two men raised serious questions about India's national security. "(Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party) govt betrayed our nation by leaking national security information to a so-called journalist," the party tweeted Monday.

Congress student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) has filed a police complaint against Goswami in Maharashtra, youth arm Youth Congress organised a protest in Delhi Monday, and scores of senior party leaders - including former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram and former junior Foreign Minister Shashi Tharoor - have taken to Twitter to note that the chats pose serious questions about national security.

Pakistan said Indian warplanes dropped bombs in a forested area, causing no casualties. Pakistan responded by shooting down an Indian warplane in Kashmir and capturing its pilot, who was later released to ease tensions between the neighbouring countries. -REUTERS







