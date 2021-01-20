Video
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021
Injury scares for Soumya ahead of first ODI against WI

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Soumya Sarkar who got a new role of batting at No. 7 to provide impetus lower down the order scared the Bangladesh team ahead of the first ODI against West Indies, which will be held today (Wednesday) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
During the practice today for the first match, he got hit on his neck while hooking Ebadat Hossain's ball in net practice.
He was taken to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) medical room after sustaining the injury but the doctors confirmed it was not serious one.
"Soumya is fine. He got hit on his neck but there is nothing to be worried. Hopefully he can take the field tomorrow," BCB doctor Manzoor Hossain Chowdhury said on Tuesday.
The first ODI of the three-match series between Bangladesh and the West Indies is at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday. The second match of the series will be played on January 22 at the same venue.     -BSS


