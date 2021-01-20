Women's elite development a key figure of BFF

The Women's residency programme has been in full throttle since August last year whilst overcoming the Global pandemic and carefully orchestrating the return to training initiative instigated by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), said a BFF press release on Wednesday.

The best female players of the country are quietly preparing for the up-and-coming competitions this year.

The captain of the senior women's national team Sabina Khutan said "The training is very varied and really hard work. We are all working away on a daily basis, with an eye on the competitions this year."

Players at U-17, U-20 and Seniors are currently in BFF women's residency camp. New players are consistently being invited as there is the need to find the best players, which is always the target. -BSS







