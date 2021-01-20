Video
Strike rate question irks Tamim

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal was irked by the volley of questions regarding his strike rate in one-day International cricket, which the experts said below par in the context of modern cricket.
Starting his career as a hard-hitter opener, Tamim Iqbal has changed the style of his game for a couple of years. An epitome of aggression Tamim, who shot into the limelight through hitting a straight six against Zaheer Khan during the 2007 World Cup, is no more a batsman who looks keen to dominate the bowlers like the past.
His mantra is now to stay in the crease as long as it is possible but at the end of the match there is a big difference between the run and the ball. And as a result, the strike rate of this opener has come down a lot. For good reason, he has had to face a lot of questions in recent times. And he is annoyed by it.
Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal's strike rate is just 78.6, which by any means a below par, when most of the openers around the world have strike rate over 90. Changing the style of play is basically the current state of his strike rate.
Due to his strike rate, Bangladesh falls under a lot of pressure always and it also puts an adverse impact on his batting partner, which is why the issue of his strike rate keeps coming.
"I had to speak on this topic at every press conference. I am not willing to say what I do. It would be best if you look at the statistics. I don't enjoy giving the answer to this question," he said, making his annoyance clear.
"Because I have answered this many times. If you look at the statistics, you will get the answer to what I have been doing for so long."     -BSS


