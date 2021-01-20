Video
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021
Bashundhara escapes Police's grip

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Sports Reporter

Riding on a brace of Brazilian striker Robson Azevedo da Silva, Bashundhara Kings on Tuesday managed to escape a tie against Bangladesh Police Football Club in a 2-1 match in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
In the match, Bashundhara took the lead in the 16th minute following the first goal of Robson. Côte d'Ivoire defender Lancine Touré, in the 42nd minute, levelled the margin for the Police boys with a header. But Robson broke the deadlock in the first minute after the breather scoring his second goal for the Bashundhara boys.
Now, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Old Dhaka club Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society will engage in the Wednesday match at 4:00 pm at the same venue.
Sk Russel already has three points from its first round match while opponent Rahmatganj team has a single point from a draw in the first round. While the Old Dhaka team was eliminated from the group stage of season opening Federation Cup, Sheik Russel was able to play the quarterfinals.



