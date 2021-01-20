Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021, 5:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

West Indies vs Bangladesh ODI series 2021

Tigers to play int’l cricket today after year-long gap

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Sports Reporter

A snap of Tigers practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Tuesday. photo: BCB

A snap of Tigers practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Tuesday. photo: BCB

Three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and West Indies begins today. Both hosts and guests are sanguine to start with a win. The match kicks off at 11:30am (BST) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Mirpur.
It is the match of many states of the art. It's the first ODI match of post-Mashrafe era and Tamim Iqbal's maiden appearance as captain. Shakib Al Hasan backs in action after lifting ICC's ban on him. Tigers' Head Coach Russell Domingo recently clue up about a changed batting line-up for Tigers.
From West Indian point of view, the change is more visible. A bunch of newbies are going to be capped in absence of 12 front line combatants including Test skipper Jason Holder and ODI captain Kieron Pollard, who showed unwillingness to visit Bangladesh amidst Covid-19 threat.
Tamim however, will open Bangladesh innings pairing with Liton Das. Youngster Nazmul Hossain Shanto will replace Shakib at three and Shakib is going to bat at four. Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun and Soumya Sarkar are the next obvious choices for Bangladesh batting line-up.
Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin are the two quicks while either of Taskin Ahmed or uncapped Hasan Mahmud can be seen as 3rd seamer. Afif Hossain Dhrubo can be seen to deliver spin alongside Shakib if Team management does not go with specialist armor Taijul Islam.
Skipper Jason Mahmood, vice-captain Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph and Rovman Powell are the know faces and proven Caribbean performers. Guest by the way, are still hopeful for win.
Head-to-head statistics keeps visitors ahead. They bagged 21 wins against 14 defeats among previous 37 meets. But Bangladesh had five consecutive wins against West Indies before today and are far ahead in the ICC ODI ranking. Red and Greens are at 7 whereas Maroons are occupying 9th place.
There have 30% of chances to drizzle at Dhaka on foggy Wednesday. Considering dew factor and heavy fog, the match will be start two hours before the original schedule. Toss winning captain might prefer to bowl first consider gripping with the progression of the game.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arsenal pile more misery on Newcastle
Injury scares for Soumya ahead of first ODI against WI
Women's elite development a key figure of BFF
Trying to boost up players psychologically: Coach Harun
Shakib has no problem to bat at No. 4 position: Tamim
Strike rate question irks Tamim
Bashundhara escapes Police's grip
Tigers to play int’l cricket today after year-long gap


Latest News
Bangladesh to launch Bangabandhu Satellite-2 in 2023
Pilot route to be extended from Ghatarchar to Kachpur: Taposh
Biden, Kamala’s inauguration Wednesday
Bangladesh set stage for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Death toll in Indonesia's landslides rises to 40, rescue operation closed
Russia’s second coronavirus vaccine '100% effective'
Messi banned for two matches after historic Barca red
EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June
Tigers seek winning start against Windies
Momen urges Bahrain FM to take back stranded Bangladeshi expats
Most Read News
'Not VVIPs, frontliners to get first vaccines'
5 to die in Manikganj over ex-UP member murder
2 killed in Gopalganj road accident
Khokon's one case dismissed, another withdrawn
Noted actor Dilu passes away
Lack of covid-19 alertness & safety measures threatens progress
JS adopts condolence motion on death of noted persons
20 die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Quader warns of 'dire consequence' for breaching party discipline
Labour market demands revisit of perception
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft