Tigers to play int’l cricket today after year-long gap



A snap of Tigers practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Tuesday. photo: BCB

It is the match of many states of the art. It's the first ODI match of post-Mashrafe era and Tamim Iqbal's maiden appearance as captain. Shakib Al Hasan backs in action after lifting ICC's ban on him. Tigers' Head Coach Russell Domingo recently clue up about a changed batting line-up for Tigers.

From West Indian point of view, the change is more visible. A bunch of newbies are going to be capped in absence of 12 front line combatants including Test skipper Jason Holder and ODI captain Kieron Pollard, who showed unwillingness to visit Bangladesh amidst Covid-19 threat.

Tamim however, will open Bangladesh innings pairing with Liton Das. Youngster Nazmul Hossain Shanto will replace Shakib at three and Shakib is going to bat at four. Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun and Soumya Sarkar are the next obvious choices for Bangladesh batting line-up.

Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin are the two quicks while either of Taskin Ahmed or uncapped Hasan Mahmud can be seen as 3rd seamer. Afif Hossain Dhrubo can be seen to deliver spin alongside Shakib if Team management does not go with specialist armor Taijul Islam.

Skipper Jason Mahmood, vice-captain Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph and Rovman Powell are the know faces and proven Caribbean performers. Guest by the way, are still hopeful for win.

Head-to-head statistics keeps visitors ahead. They bagged 21 wins against 14 defeats among previous 37 meets. But Bangladesh had five consecutive wins against West Indies before today and are far ahead in the ICC ODI ranking. Red and Greens are at 7 whereas Maroons are occupying 9th place.

There have 30% of chances to drizzle at Dhaka on foggy Wednesday. Considering dew factor and heavy fog, the match will be start two hours before the original schedule. Toss winning captain might prefer to bowl first consider gripping with the progression of the game.









Three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and West Indies begins today. Both hosts and guests are sanguine to start with a win. The match kicks off at 11:30am (BST) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Mirpur.It is the match of many states of the art. It's the first ODI match of post-Mashrafe era and Tamim Iqbal's maiden appearance as captain. Shakib Al Hasan backs in action after lifting ICC's ban on him. Tigers' Head Coach Russell Domingo recently clue up about a changed batting line-up for Tigers.From West Indian point of view, the change is more visible. A bunch of newbies are going to be capped in absence of 12 front line combatants including Test skipper Jason Holder and ODI captain Kieron Pollard, who showed unwillingness to visit Bangladesh amidst Covid-19 threat.Tamim however, will open Bangladesh innings pairing with Liton Das. Youngster Nazmul Hossain Shanto will replace Shakib at three and Shakib is going to bat at four. Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun and Soumya Sarkar are the next obvious choices for Bangladesh batting line-up.Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin are the two quicks while either of Taskin Ahmed or uncapped Hasan Mahmud can be seen as 3rd seamer. Afif Hossain Dhrubo can be seen to deliver spin alongside Shakib if Team management does not go with specialist armor Taijul Islam.Skipper Jason Mahmood, vice-captain Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph and Rovman Powell are the know faces and proven Caribbean performers. Guest by the way, are still hopeful for win.Head-to-head statistics keeps visitors ahead. They bagged 21 wins against 14 defeats among previous 37 meets. But Bangladesh had five consecutive wins against West Indies before today and are far ahead in the ICC ODI ranking. Red and Greens are at 7 whereas Maroons are occupying 9th place.There have 30% of chances to drizzle at Dhaka on foggy Wednesday. Considering dew factor and heavy fog, the match will be start two hours before the original schedule. Toss winning captain might prefer to bowl first consider gripping with the progression of the game.