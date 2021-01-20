

Tamim urged for 'Bangladesh brand of cricket'

"I always emphasized on developing our 'Bangladesh brand of cricket'," Tamim told in a virtual press conference on Tuesday. "Every country has their own style. So, I don't think we need to follow others".

"We are not physically strong like West Indians or being build-up like Australians but we have some advantages that are unique," he claimed.

Tigers will start their ICC World Cup 2023 Super League with the home series commencing today. 12 Test playing countries and Netherlands are taking part in almost three-year long competition. Every team will play four home series and as many away series with eight among 12 other teams. Three matches will be played in each series. A win will bring 10 points while 5 teams will share 5 points each in case of abandonment or postponement of a match. A tie match will be resolute by Super Over.

Bangladesh captain is aware of the mathematics of the Super League. He therefore, wants to ensure as many wins as he can. He said, "We'll be able to play 27 to 28 matches from now till the World Cup 2023. So, winning every match is important to ensure sufficient points. We have to ensure that we can avoid Qualifier,".

"Fewer One-day cricket are taking place now a days comparing to the past. Only 33 matches are not much in two and a half year. We are hopeful to utilize the chances in front of us. We want to ensure a safe place so that we don't have to play Qualifier" he added.

Bangladesh Head Coach Russell Domingo specified in a recent conference that he wants Shakib Al Hasan to bat at four and youngster Nazmul Hossain Shanto will be sent at 3. Tamim atoned with the maestro and confirmed that it was a decision taken for Shakib's betterment. He will be promoted in batting order soon after he gets his rhythm.

"Decision to send Shakib at four is taken since he is out of international cricket for one year. It'll help him to cope with the circumstances," Tamim clarified. "It'll give him breathing spaces".







