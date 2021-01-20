Couple killed in hit-and-run, bus driver held

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested the driver of a bus that killed a man and his wife near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Monday.

Sheikh Omar Faruk, additional deputy inspector general of CID, said at a media briefing on Tuesday that the driver, Tasikul Islam, 28, was arrested in Gazipur on Monday, 12 hours after the road crash.

A bus of Ajmeri Paribahan hit Akash Iqbal, 33, and his wife Maya Hazarika Mitu, 25, from behind while they were going to their workplaces in the capital's Gulshan from their house in Mollartek riding a motorbike in the morning. They died instantly.

Akash was an employee of a private company while Mitu used to work for a hotel. Both the driver and the helper of the bus fled the scene soon after the accident, said CID official Sheikh Omar.

"A CID team led by Additional Special Superintendent of Police Mukta Dhar conducted a drive and arrested Tasikul in Gazipur." Tasikul has confessed to his crime during preliminary interrogation, the CID source said.

The helper of the bus is still at large. Police have launched a drive to arrest him, said Police Superintendent Mukta Dhar. A case has been filed with the police station concerned under the Road Transport Act.

