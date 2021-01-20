Traffic sergeant assaulted by motorcyclist

RAJSHAHI, Jan 19: a traffic sergeant was physically assaulted allegedly by a motorcyclist in Rajshahi city on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 1:00pm in Bilshimla Oitijja Chattar in the city.

Majharul Islam, officer in-charge (OC) of Rajpara Police Station said the injured policeman, Bipul Kumar, was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. He received injuries in his hands and different parts of the body,

Witnesses said as the biker could not show the document of the motorcycle, the policeman was recording a case against him. As the traffic sergeant was taking the bike to the pavement, the motorcyclist locked into an altercation with him.









