Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021, 5:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fire destroys four Unicef  schools in Rohingya camps

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

COX'S BAZAR, Jan 19: Four UNICEF schools for Rohingya children in refugee camps in Bangladesh have been destroyed in a fire, officials said Tuesday, with the UN children's agency calling it arson.
It was unclear who might attack the schools, which were empty at the time, but the security situation in the camps housing around a million people has worsened in recent months.
Last week a blaze thought to have been started by a gas stove burned down hundreds of bamboo shacks in one of the camps, leaving thousands of the refugees originally from Myanmar homeless.
Razwan Hayat, Bangladesh's refugee commissioner, told AFP that he believed the latest fire wasn't started deliberately and said that the schools were made of flimsy flammable materials. "We are investigating. But we think it is an accident. These centres are not permanent structures," he said.
However, UNICEF said on Twitter the incident was arson and that it was "working with partners to assess the damages of the attack and speed up the process of rebuilding these learning Centres".
UNICEF runs about 2,500 learning centres in the 34 refugee camps in Bangladesh's southeastern border district of Cox's Bazar. Some 240,000 Rohingya children studied in them before the pandemic.
They have been closed for months because of measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus but are expected to open again from next month, aid workers say.
The Rohingya are largely conservative with many opposing the education of girls.
Those living in the camps include around 750,000 Rohingya who fled a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 that the UN has likened to ethnic cleansing.
There is little prospect of them returning to Myanmar, leading to tensions with the local population and prompting many to attempt treacherous sea journeys to Malaysia and Indonesia.
Recent months have seen clashes between groups including the militant Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), killing seven dead and many houses torched.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Couple killed in hit-and-run, bus driver held
HC summons ex-chair of PLFS, 4 others on Feb 3
Traffic sergeant assaulted by motorcyclist
Fire destroys four Unicef  schools in Rohingya camps
Bangabandhu Satellite-2 to be launched by 2023
Writ seeks HC order to restrict media from publishing rape victims’ identity
More Rohingyas showing interest to go to Bhasan Char: Home boss
Five to die for killing UP member in Manikganj


Latest News
Bangladesh to launch Bangabandhu Satellite-2 in 2023
Pilot route to be extended from Ghatarchar to Kachpur: Taposh
Biden, Kamala’s inauguration Wednesday
Bangladesh set stage for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Death toll in Indonesia's landslides rises to 40, rescue operation closed
Russia’s second coronavirus vaccine '100% effective'
Messi banned for two matches after historic Barca red
EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June
Tigers seek winning start against Windies
Momen urges Bahrain FM to take back stranded Bangladeshi expats
Most Read News
'Not VVIPs, frontliners to get first vaccines'
5 to die in Manikganj over ex-UP member murder
2 killed in Gopalganj road accident
Khokon's one case dismissed, another withdrawn
Noted actor Dilu passes away
Lack of covid-19 alertness & safety measures threatens progress
JS adopts condolence motion on death of noted persons
20 die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Quader warns of 'dire consequence' for breaching party discipline
Labour market demands revisit of perception
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft