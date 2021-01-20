Bangabandhu Satellite-2 to be launched by 2023

Bangladesh is getting ready to launch its second satellite "Bangabandhu Satellite-2" by 2023.

Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) signed an agreement with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) at its head office on Tuesday.

BSCL Managing Director Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury and PwC Global Space Practice Leader Luigi Scatteia signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

The Contract Signing Ceremony was titled 'Determining the Type and Functionalities of Next Satellite (s) (Bangladesh Satellite-2) of Bangladesh'.

Shahriar said the PWC would submit their recommendations within the next 90 days. "Then we will hand it over to the government," he said. Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar took part in the ceremony virtually.





