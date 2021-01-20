Video
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021
Writ seeks HC order to restrict media from publishing rape victims’ identity

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition was filed with the High Court (HC) on Tuesday seeking its order to restrain media from publishing and broadcasting the identity of rape victims.
Right organization Justice Watch Foundation filed the writ petition as  public interest litigation, requesting the HC to pass necessary order on the issue.
In the petition, the organisation appealed to the court to issue a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government to show causes as to why their inaction and failure to strictly enforce Section 14 of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act should not be declared illegal.
It also requested to enforce Section 14 of the Act which banned publishing and broadcasting the names and photos of the victims of rape and sexual harassment.
Secretary of the Ministry of Information, and the Chairman and Secretary of Bangladesh Press Council have been made respondent in the writ petition.
Mahfuzur Rahman Milon, Executive Director of the Justice Watch Foundation, said that print, electronic and online portals are not following the provision of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, 2000. The have been broadcasting and publishing the names and photos of rape victims including the recent incident despite the ban.


