Wednesday, 20 January, 2021, 5:01 AM
Five to die for killing UP member in Manikganj

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent 

MANIKGANJ, Jan 19: A court here on Tuesday sentenced five people to death in a case filed over the murder of union parishad (UP) member Ashraf Ali in Ghior upazila of the district in 2013.
The five condemned convicts are Manjur Rahman, 17, Moazzem Hossain, 35, Md Babul Miah, 34, Azizul Haque, 22, and Feli Begum, 18. They all hail from Fulhara village in the upazila.
District and Sessions Judge Shahana Haque Siddiqua delivered the verdict in presence of the condemned convicts.  
The court also acquitted 13 accused as charges brought against them could not be proved. They are Gagan Khan, Shaheed Dewan, Raza Mia, Belayet Hossain, Monwara Begum, Rashida Begumn, Rehena Begum, Monwara Begum-2, Renu Begum, Selina Begum, Sayedur Rahman, Arman Ali and Rezia Begum.
According to the case statement, a group of people attacked Asharaf Ali with lethal weapons at Fulhara village under Ghior upazila over a land dispute on June 18, 2013,.  He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in the capital the following day.
Victim's brother Monsur Ali lodged a murder case with Ghior Police Station on June 20, accusing 25 people.
After investigation, Deputy Police Inspector Hasmat Ali pressed charges against 18 on May 31 in 2014.


« PreviousNext »

