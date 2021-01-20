First IO testifies in Abrar Fahad murder case

First Investigation Officer (IO) Inspector Kabir Hossain Howlader of Chawkbazar Police Station on Tuesday gave his deposition before a tribunal in Dhaka in BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case.

Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka recorded statement of the first IO of the case , said prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan.

The judge also fixed today (Wednesday) for next hearing of the case. With the IO, as many as 45 prosecution witnesses testified in the court.

