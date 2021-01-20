Video
Home Back Page

First IO testifies in Abrar Fahad murder case

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Court Correspondent

First Investigation Officer (IO) Inspector Kabir Hossain Howlader   of  Chawkbazar Police Station on Tuesday gave his deposition before a tribunal in Dhaka in BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case.
Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka recorded statement of the first IO of the case , said prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan.
The judge also fixed today (Wednesday) for next hearing of the case. With  the  IO,  as many as  45 prosecution witnesses testified in the court.


