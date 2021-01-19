Video
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021, 1:21 PM
2 killed in Gopalganj road accident

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:03 AM  Count : 143
Observer Correspondent

Two people were killed when a truck rammed into a rickshaw in Sadar upazila of Gopalganj district on Monday night.

One of the deceased was identified as Riazul Sheikh, 17, son of Bablu Sheikh, a resident of Parkushli village in the upazila while another is aged around 30.

Sadar Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Md Monirul Islam said a Dhaka-bound fish-laden truck smashed the rickshaw in Mandartola area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway around 9pm, leaving two passengers of the rickshaw critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

