2 killed in Gopalganj road accident





Two people were killed when a truck rammed into a rickshaw in Sadar upazila of Gopalganj district on Monday night.





One of the deceased was identified as Riazul Sheikh, 17, son of Bablu Sheikh, a resident of Parkushli village in the upazila while another is aged around 30.





Sadar Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Md Monirul Islam said a Dhaka-bound fish-laden truck smashed the rickshaw in Mandartola area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway around 9pm, leaving two passengers of the rickshaw critically injured.





The injured were rushed to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.





MHM/ALM



