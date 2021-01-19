Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021, 1:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Khokon's case dismissed       
Home National

JS adopts condolence motion on death of noted persons

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Observer Online Desk

JS adopts condolence motion on death of noted persons

JS adopts condolence motion on death of noted persons

The Jatiya Sangsad on Monday unanimously adopted a condolence motion expressing profound grief over the death of a former Deputy Speaker, a Minister, two state ministers and nine former lawmakers.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the condolence motion at the outset of the eleventh session of the 11th parliament.

The deceased are former Deputy Speaker Shawkat Ali, former Minister Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yousuf, former State Ministers AKM Jahangir Hossain and M Khaledur Rahman Tito, lawmakers Shah-e-Jahan Chowdhury, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Abu Hena, M A Hashem, Advocate Anwar Hossen Hawlader, Delwar Hossen Khan, Shamsuddin Ahmed, Nurjahan Yasmin and Advocate Khaleda Panna.

Besides, condolence was expressed at the Jatiya Sangsad over the death of Sheikh Razia Naser, wife of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s younger brother Sheikh Abu Naser, Prime Minister’s sister in law Rawshan Ara Wahed Rani, Gulshan Ara, wife of lawmaker Hazi Selim, noted women leader and Bangladesh Mohila Parishad president Ayesha Khanom, Ekushey Padak laureate noted novelist Rabeya Khatun, noted language veteran M Zahid Hossen Musa Mia, former Bangla Academy Director General Monjur-e Mawla, chief coordinator of the investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Abdul Hannan Khan, noted drama personality Ali Zaker, noted musician Ustad Shahadat Hossen Khan, Bir Uttam Captain Akram, noted drama artist Abdul Kader and Indian film legend Saumitra Chattargee.

Referring to those who died due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parliament also expressed deep shock and sorrow for sad demise of different professionals in home and abroad.

Moreover, the house also expressed deep shock and prayed for eternal peace of those who had been lost their lives due to accident at different places in home and abroad.

Later, the obituary motion was unanimously adopted by the house, prayed for eternal peace of those deceased and observed one-minute silence munajat as mark of respect to the departed souls. Deputy Speaker M Fazley Rabbi Miah conducted the munajat.

BSS/GY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RAB arrests 30 ‘gamblers’ in city
Khokon's case dismissed
3 amendment bills on HSC results placed in JS
Bill placed in JS to establish Medical University in Khulna
Noted actor Dilu passes away
JS adopts condolence motion on death of noted persons
Bangladesh, Myanmar, China tripartite talks on Rohingya issue Tuesday
HC asks ACC to probe NSU treasurer selection tampering


Latest News
RAB arrests 30 ‘gamblers’ in city
Khokon's case dismissed
9.5˚C temperature recorded in Naogaon
3 amendment bills on HSC results placed in JS
Bill placed in JS to establish Medical University in Khulna
Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary
15 labourers run over by truck in India
Human hauler hits motorcycle, leaving couple dead
Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
Premier League virus cases drop to 16 as pressure eases
Most Read News
Couple crushed under bus on Airport Road
COVID in Bangladesh: 16 more die in 24hrs
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
5 held over Noakhali woman assault
Serum vaccine to arrive Dhaka Jan 25-26: Zahid Maleque
Rifat murder: 3 juvenile convicts get bail
Russian's poisoned leader Navalny held after flying home
Impeachment of Trump: An act of accountability
Fighting for the rights of transgender
HC orders Ishraque to surrender
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft