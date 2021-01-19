JS adopts condolence motion on death of noted persons

The Jatiya Sangsad on Monday unanimously adopted a condolence motion expressing profound grief over the death of a former Deputy Speaker, a Minister, two state ministers and nine former lawmakers.





Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the condolence motion at the outset of the eleventh session of the 11th parliament.





The deceased are former Deputy Speaker Shawkat Ali, former Minister Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yousuf, former State Ministers AKM Jahangir Hossain and M Khaledur Rahman Tito, lawmakers Shah-e-Jahan Chowdhury, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Abu Hena, M A Hashem, Advocate Anwar Hossen Hawlader, Delwar Hossen Khan, Shamsuddin Ahmed, Nurjahan Yasmin and Advocate Khaleda Panna.





Besides, condolence was expressed at the Jatiya Sangsad over the death of Sheikh Razia Naser, wife of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s younger brother Sheikh Abu Naser, Prime Minister’s sister in law Rawshan Ara Wahed Rani, Gulshan Ara, wife of lawmaker Hazi Selim, noted women leader and Bangladesh Mohila Parishad president Ayesha Khanom, Ekushey Padak laureate noted novelist Rabeya Khatun, noted language veteran M Zahid Hossen Musa Mia, former Bangla Academy Director General Monjur-e Mawla, chief coordinator of the investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Abdul Hannan Khan, noted drama personality Ali Zaker, noted musician Ustad Shahadat Hossen Khan, Bir Uttam Captain Akram, noted drama artist Abdul Kader and Indian film legend Saumitra Chattargee.





Referring to those who died due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parliament also expressed deep shock and sorrow for sad demise of different professionals in home and abroad.





Moreover, the house also expressed deep shock and prayed for eternal peace of those who had been lost their lives due to accident at different places in home and abroad.





Later, the obituary motion was unanimously adopted by the house, prayed for eternal peace of those deceased and observed one-minute silence munajat as mark of respect to the departed souls. Deputy Speaker M Fazley Rabbi Miah conducted the munajat.



