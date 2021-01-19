US-Bangla airlines spread wings to Dubai from Feb 01

The US-Bangla Airlines, the country's largest private carrier in terms of fleet size, is going to spread its wings to Dubai from February 1 next.

The carrier will initially operate daily flight on Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka route, a press release of the airlines said on Monday.

The minimum fare for the economy class has been fixed at Taka 54,999 for one way and Taka 73,000 for round trip including all taxes and surcharges of the route, it added.

US-Bangla Airlines plan to operate flights to various destinations in the Middle East to serve the expatriate Bangladeshis while the carrier has already decided to run flights to another United Arab Emirates (UAE) city, Abu Dhabi in addition to Dubai soon, said the release.

Currently, the airlines operate flights to Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Kolkata, Chennai and Guangzhou and plan to operate flights to Male and Colombo, shortly.

Besides, the airlines also operate flights to all seven domestic routes - from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, Saidpur, Jashore, Rajshahi and Barishal.

US-Bangla Airlines has a total of thirteen aircraft in its fleet, including 4 Boeing 737-800, 6 brand new ATR 72-600 while the carrier has a plan to add four more new aircraft. -BSS







