

Sonali Bank opens its 1227th branch at RU

Rajshahi University Vice-Chancellor Professor M Abdus Sobhan inaugurated the new branch as the chief guest at a inauguration ceremony at the university premises.

Addressing as special guest attending through video conference, Sonali Bank Limited Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan instructed his officers and employees to provide world class services to the clients of the university area.

He also said Sonali Bank will start technology based internet banking soon to cope with the advanced banking. Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan thanked the Rajshahi University authority for permitting Sonali Bank Limited to open a branch in the campus premises.

Presided over by bank's Rajshahi Division General Manager (In charge) Mir Hasan Mohammad Jahid, Rajshahi University Pro-Vice Chancellors Ananda Kumar Saha, Choudhury M Zakaria, University Treasurer A.K.M. Mostafizur Rahman Al Arif, Registrar Md Abdus Salam and Sonali Bank's Deputy Managing Director Md Afzal Karim also spoke on the occasion. Teachers, bank's officers and others employees were also present on the event.







