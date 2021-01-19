IBBL Khulna zone holds meeting with clients

Khulna zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) held view exchange meeting with its clients at Tiger Garden International Hotel in Khulna recently.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the meeting as the chief guest while Md Mahbub ul Alam, former Managing Director and CEO of the Bank was present as the guest of honor.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors and Md Anowar Hossain, Managing Director of Dubai Bangladesh Cement Mills Ltd addressed the meeting as the special guests.

Abu Reza Md Yeahia, JQM Habibullah, and Md Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice Presidents of the Bank were also present there among others. Md Abdus Salam, Head of Khulna zone presided over the programme. -UNB





