Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021, 1:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Khokon's case dismissed       
Home Business

IBBL Khulna zone holds meeting with clients

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Khulna zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) held view exchange meeting with its clients at Tiger Garden International Hotel in Khulna recently.
Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the meeting as the chief guest while Md Mahbub ul Alam, former Managing Director and CEO of the Bank was present as the guest of honor.
Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors and Md Anowar Hossain, Managing Director of Dubai Bangladesh Cement Mills Ltd addressed the meeting as the special guests.
Abu Reza Md Yeahia, JQM Habibullah, and Md Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice Presidents of the Bank were also present there among others. Md Abdus Salam, Head of Khulna zone presided over the programme.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s economy picks up speed in fourth quarter
Emirates airline vaccinates staff against Covid-19
US-Bangla airlines spread wings to Dubai from Feb 01
GM to invest C$1bn in Canada plant to manufacture electric vans
Analysts raise EU carbon price forecasts after bull run
Despite being on watchlist, RBI to continue intervening in forex mkt
Sonali Bank opens its 1227th branch at RU
IBBL Khulna zone holds meeting with clients


Latest News
RAB arrests 30 ‘gamblers’ in city
Khokon's case dismissed
9.5˚C temperature recorded in Naogaon
3 amendment bills on HSC results placed in JS
Bill placed in JS to establish Medical University in Khulna
Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary
15 labourers run over by truck in India
Human hauler hits motorcycle, leaving couple dead
Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
Premier League virus cases drop to 16 as pressure eases
Most Read News
Couple crushed under bus on Airport Road
COVID in Bangladesh: 16 more die in 24hrs
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
5 held over Noakhali woman assault
Serum vaccine to arrive Dhaka Jan 25-26: Zahid Maleque
Rifat murder: 3 juvenile convicts get bail
Russian's poisoned leader Navalny held after flying home
Impeachment of Trump: An act of accountability
Fighting for the rights of transgender
HC orders Ishraque to surrender
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft