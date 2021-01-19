Dhaka WASA awards Premier Bank for bill collection

The Premier Bank Ltd achieved 2nd position amongst 34 Banks and 3 Mobile Financial Services (MFS) for collecting Dhaka WASA's bill in the financial year 2019-2020, says a press release.

M Reazul Karim Managing Director and CEO of the Premier Bank Ltd has received the Certificate and Crest from Md. Tazul Islam MP, Minister, Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives. Among others Dr. Engr. Golam Mostafa, Chairman, Dhaka Wasa and Engr. Taqsem A Khan, Managing Director, Dhaka Wasa were also present.







