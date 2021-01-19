Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021, 1:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Khokon's case dismissed       
Home Business

ECB's latest stimulus expected to have little impact on euro zone economy

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

BENGALURU, Jan 18: The European Central Bank's new policy package will have little effect on the euro zone's coronavirus-ravaged economy, according to the forecasts of a Reuters poll of economists, who nearly halved their outlook for first-quarter growth.
Despite the ECB's decision to top up its pandemic emergency purchases by half a trillion euros to 1.85 trillion euros and extend the programme for nine months, the bloc's economic outlook remains bleak.
The Reuters poll consensus of over 80 economists forecast the euro zone economy shrank 2.5per cent last quarter after expanding 12.5per cent in the third quater and was expected to grow 0.6per cent this quarter, nearly half the 1.1per cent predicted a month ago.
It was then expected to expand 2.3per cent, 1.9per cent and 1.0per cent in the second, third and fourth quarters, largely unchanged from last month's forecasts collected just before the ECB introduced more stimulus.
Over 70per cent of economists, or 28 of 39 who replied to an additional question, said the ECB's latest policy moves would have little impact on the euro zone economy. The others said it would provide a significant boost.
"Interest rates are already so low and policy is ultra-loose, so for now, monetary policy cannot impact investment or consumer demand. Thus we do not think the ECB can influence the economy strongly at this time," said Christoph Weil, senior economist at Commerzbank.
 "We expect a bitter couple of months. Lockdowns will dampen the economy and we expect falling GDP in the last quarter of 2020 and in the first quarter of this year. So technically a recession".
Of the participants in the Jan. 11-15 survey, over 25per cent expected the euro zone - where growth plumbed to an historic low in the first half of 2020 - to have again entered a technical recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.
On an annualised basis, the economy was expected to have shrunk 7.3per cent in 2020, roughly in line with the last poll, but for this year, the median was downgraded to 4.5per cent from 5.0per cent last month. For 2022, the growth forecast was upgraded to 3.9per cent from 3.5per cent.
 "The start of the year continues to bring bad news for Europe as the health situation deteriorates. With lockdowns already being extenin several countries, short-term risks to the economic outlook are clearly skewed to the downside, especially as the vaccination roll-out is still slow," said Angel Talavera, head of Europe economics at Oxford Economics.
"The new and more transmissible variants of the virus mean a further deterioration could happen very quickly."
Over 70per cent of respondents, or 30 of 42, who replied to a separate extra question said the economy would return to pre-crisis levels within two years, including six who said within a year. The others said it would be more than two years.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s economy picks up speed in fourth quarter
Emirates airline vaccinates staff against Covid-19
US-Bangla airlines spread wings to Dubai from Feb 01
GM to invest C$1bn in Canada plant to manufacture electric vans
Analysts raise EU carbon price forecasts after bull run
Despite being on watchlist, RBI to continue intervening in forex mkt
Sonali Bank opens its 1227th branch at RU
IBBL Khulna zone holds meeting with clients


Latest News
RAB arrests 30 ‘gamblers’ in city
Khokon's case dismissed
9.5˚C temperature recorded in Naogaon
3 amendment bills on HSC results placed in JS
Bill placed in JS to establish Medical University in Khulna
Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary
15 labourers run over by truck in India
Human hauler hits motorcycle, leaving couple dead
Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
Premier League virus cases drop to 16 as pressure eases
Most Read News
Couple crushed under bus on Airport Road
COVID in Bangladesh: 16 more die in 24hrs
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
5 held over Noakhali woman assault
Serum vaccine to arrive Dhaka Jan 25-26: Zahid Maleque
Rifat murder: 3 juvenile convicts get bail
Russian's poisoned leader Navalny held after flying home
Impeachment of Trump: An act of accountability
Fighting for the rights of transgender
HC orders Ishraque to surrender
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft