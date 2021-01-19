Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021, 1:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Khokon's case dismissed       
Home Business

Stellantis shares rise on debut in Milan and Paris

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

MILAN, Jan 18: Shares in Stellantis rose as much as 7.5per cent on their first trading day on Monday, after the world's fourth largest carmaker was created on Saturday with the completion of the $48 billion merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA.
 "We have the scale, the resources, the diversity and the knowhow to successfully capture the opportunities of this new era in transportation," Chairman John Elkann said in a video on the Borsa Italiana website.
Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said the merger would add 25 billion euros ($30 billion) in value for shareholders over the years, thanks to projected cost cuts.
"I can tell you that the focus from day one will be on the value creation that is the result of the implementation of those synergies," Tavares said in the same video.
Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and PSA have said Stellantis can cut costs by more than 5 billion euros a year without plant closures.
Milan-listed shares of Stellantis started trading at 12.758 euros and at 1000 GMT were up 7.5per cent at of 13.51 euros. The Paris-listed shares traded around the same level.
That compares with Fiat Chrysler's (FCA) close on Friday at 12.57 euros.
Over the weekend, PSA shares were exchanged into new FCA shares. All FCA shares were then renamed as Stellantis.
The stock will debut in New York on Tuesday, when Tavares will also hold its first press conference as the head of Stellantis.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s economy picks up speed in fourth quarter
Emirates airline vaccinates staff against Covid-19
US-Bangla airlines spread wings to Dubai from Feb 01
GM to invest C$1bn in Canada plant to manufacture electric vans
Analysts raise EU carbon price forecasts after bull run
Despite being on watchlist, RBI to continue intervening in forex mkt
Sonali Bank opens its 1227th branch at RU
IBBL Khulna zone holds meeting with clients


Latest News
RAB arrests 30 ‘gamblers’ in city
Khokon's case dismissed
9.5˚C temperature recorded in Naogaon
3 amendment bills on HSC results placed in JS
Bill placed in JS to establish Medical University in Khulna
Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary
15 labourers run over by truck in India
Human hauler hits motorcycle, leaving couple dead
Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
Premier League virus cases drop to 16 as pressure eases
Most Read News
Couple crushed under bus on Airport Road
COVID in Bangladesh: 16 more die in 24hrs
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
5 held over Noakhali woman assault
Serum vaccine to arrive Dhaka Jan 25-26: Zahid Maleque
Rifat murder: 3 juvenile convicts get bail
Russian's poisoned leader Navalny held after flying home
Impeachment of Trump: An act of accountability
Fighting for the rights of transgender
HC orders Ishraque to surrender
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft