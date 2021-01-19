Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021, 1:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Khokon's case dismissed       
Home Business

Most Asia stocks down after gains, China growth beats expectations

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

HONG KONG, Jan 18:  Most markets fell Monday as investors took a breather following a recent rally, though Hong Kong and Shanghai enjoyed gains after data showed China's economy grew more than expected last year.
While broadly welcomed on trading floors, Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal was unable to fuel fresh gains with the spending spree largely factored into prices, while analysts warned it could be watered down by the time it reaches his desk for signing.
Concerns about a frightening spike in new virus cases was also keeping a lid on buying sentiment as governments are forced to impose fresh lockdowns while battling to roll out vaccines.
However, the general consensus remains upbeat for the long-term outlook.
"Markets needed a breather or even a pull back to justify reflationary expectations," Ben Emons, at Medley Global Advisors, said.
Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei and Wellington led losses following a negative lead from Wall Street.
However, stocks in Hong Kong and Shanghai rose after official figures showed China's economy expanded a forecast-beating 2.3 per cent last year. While the reading was the weakest in four decades, it showed growth was picking up again after a devastating start to 2020 as swathes of the country were shut down to contain the deadly coronavirus.
Focus will now turn to Biden's inauguration on Wednesday and hopes that his massive spending plan can get through Congress, with worries that a Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump could snarl up its progress as well as that of cabinet confirmation hearings.
But Axi strategist Stephen Innes said: "The final package will ultimately be pared down significantly, which is adding a touch of uncertainty to the view."
And National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril added: "The underwhelming market reaction to Biden's stimulus plan reflects the reality that at this stage this is just a proposal that needs to find support in Congress, potentially requiring time, a few political debates and several pieces of legislation."
He said traders were also concerned that the president-elect had hinted at possible tax hikes to pay for the government's largesse.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s economy picks up speed in fourth quarter
Emirates airline vaccinates staff against Covid-19
US-Bangla airlines spread wings to Dubai from Feb 01
GM to invest C$1bn in Canada plant to manufacture electric vans
Analysts raise EU carbon price forecasts after bull run
Despite being on watchlist, RBI to continue intervening in forex mkt
Sonali Bank opens its 1227th branch at RU
IBBL Khulna zone holds meeting with clients


Latest News
RAB arrests 30 ‘gamblers’ in city
Khokon's case dismissed
9.5˚C temperature recorded in Naogaon
3 amendment bills on HSC results placed in JS
Bill placed in JS to establish Medical University in Khulna
Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary
15 labourers run over by truck in India
Human hauler hits motorcycle, leaving couple dead
Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
Premier League virus cases drop to 16 as pressure eases
Most Read News
Couple crushed under bus on Airport Road
COVID in Bangladesh: 16 more die in 24hrs
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
5 held over Noakhali woman assault
Serum vaccine to arrive Dhaka Jan 25-26: Zahid Maleque
Rifat murder: 3 juvenile convicts get bail
Russian's poisoned leader Navalny held after flying home
Impeachment of Trump: An act of accountability
Fighting for the rights of transgender
HC orders Ishraque to surrender
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft