Finance Ministry’s coordination council meets to set priorities, parameters

The government plans to focus on nine areas of priorities including successful implementation of the COVID-19 stimulus packages announced by the prime minister to ensure additional allocation to boost incentives and compensation in health sector in formulating the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal.

The priorities were identified at a recent meeting of the coordination council on budget management, finance and currency exchange rate held virtually. Finance Minister AFM Mustafa Kamal chaired the event.

Other priorities include ensuring budgetary allocation for government's priority sectors to off-set the effects of coronavirus pandemic, agricultural mechanisation and seed incentives, agricultural rehabilitation and continuation of subsidy in fertilisers for additional food production, and massive job creation and rural development.

Other priorities are expansion of social safety net programmes, housing projects for homeless poor (main focused on Mujib Borsho) and continued distribution of food among the low income group free or at minimum price.

Besides, overall human resource development including education and skill development will get priority in the budget as per decision.

It has also initially targeted GDP growth at 7.7%, inflation rate at 5.3%, total investment rate 32% of the GDP (private 24.5% while 7.5% public) and total revenue collection at 10.8% of the GDP.

Total expenditure for the next fiscal estimated at 16.7% of the GDP while total budget deficit likely to be at 5.8% of the GDP. Primary deficit would be 4% of the GDP. The size of the GDP would be Tk 35,52,778 crore.

While setting priorities, the finance ministry source said the committee has taken into consideration the fallout of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its second wave on the nation.

To bring the economic activities back on track, the government announced stimulus packages worth USD 14.1 billion, equivalent to around 4.3 percent of the country's GDP, in the last quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal.

These packages included incentives for export-intensive industries, funds for safety and security of the workers, working capital for Small and Medium Enterprises, loan facilities for export growth, assistance to farmers and agriculture, loan for employment generation, interest relief for the affected business enterprises, refinancing schemes and insurance for the health workers.

For implementing the stimulus packages, the government had rolled out four work plans over the immediate, short and long terms basis to offset the possible adverse impact on the country's economy.

These include increasing public expenditure, introducing fiscal packages, expanding social safety net programme and increasing the money supply.

In public expenditure, job creation was given priority and foreign trips and luxury expenses were discouraged.

As the loan-GDP ratio of the country at just 34 percent gives it breathing space, the government can afford to explore deficit financing for excess public expenditure without significantly impacting the macroeconomy.

Through the banking system, some loan facilities were introduced with lower interest rates. The main aim of these loans was to revive the economic activities, keep workers and employees in their respective works and keep intact the capability and competitiveness of entrepreneurs.

To meet the basic rights of people living below the poverty line, day-labourers and those involved in non-formal activities, the government expanded its social safety net programme.

About increasing the money supply, Bangladesh Bank has reduced the CRR and Repo to increase the flow of money which will continue in the coming days as per the demand. -UNB











