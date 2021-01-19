Humayun for industrialisation from grassroots

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun has laid emphasis to start industrialization from the grassroots saying there is no alternative to it to attain targets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

"Sustainable industrialization is possible only by conducting development activities of small and cottage industries. To this end, the activities of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) need to be spread and made more dynamic," he said.

Speaking at the concluding session of a virtual seminar in a foundation course of Small and Cottage Industries Training Institute (SCITI) in the city, threw minister made the observation, said a press release.

BSCIC Chairman Mushtaq Hasan was present as the special guest while SCITI Principal Engineer Md Shafiqul Alam delivered the welcome speech on the occasion.

BSCIC Director (Engineering and Project Implementation) Muhammad Ataur Rahman Siddiqui presided over the event.

Humayun said BSCIC has undertaken short, medium and long term plans to build a developed industrial rich Bangladesh by 2041.



