BSTI for allowing import of downgraded petrol

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has made proposal to allowing import of downgraded petrol ignoring its own standard set nine years ago.

According to petroleum industry insiders, the move is going against the government's effort to gradually improve fuel quality for motor vehicles to protect the environment.

A BSTI official document showed that the organisation is making the move responding to demand of a section of petroleum refiners considering what it called the "real situation" which has not been explained.

UNB report adds: the officials of Industries Ministry, which controls the BSTI, said that there has been no final decision on the proposal yet.

"Some parties, including petrol pump owners, appealed for downgrading petrol's specification to us. But a decision is yet to be taken," it quoted Industries Secretary KM Ali Azam as saying.

Official sources said the BSTI has already sent a letter to secretary of the Ministry of Industries recently to allow import of downgraded petrol. The organisation in 2019 upgraded Petrol's specification for import to ensure a cleaner environment and protect engines of motor vehicles from less emission.

Earlier in 2012, the BSTI had upgrade petrol's specification by seven points to import quality petrol.

Sources said the downgrade of Petrol's specification for local consumption will also go against the government's overall strategy to ensure country's environment through consumption of cleaner petroleum products.

They said that despite higher expenditure, state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has started importing cleaner Diesel having 0.005 percent sulfur from July 2020 replacing the previous specification of higher 0.05 percent sulfur content.

The BPC has also started importing cleaner marine fuel with 0.5 percent sulfur from July 2020 instead of previous dirty 180 CST high sulfur fuel oil with 3.5 percent sulfur as per International Maritime Organization (IMO) guideline for cleaner environment.

Bangladesh consumes around 350,000 tonnes of Petrol annually, trade data shows.





