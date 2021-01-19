Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021, 1:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Khokon's case dismissed       
Home Business

BB sets up Tk 10bn fund to finance industrial technology

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank has set up a Tk 10 billion refinancing fund for export oriented industries to finance their technological advancement activities to increase their  productivity, a central bank notice on Sunday said.  
It said banks and financial institutions will take loans from the fund at one percentage point less than the bank rate and disburse them after adding two to three percentage point in interests.
The terms of the loans will be between three and 10 years. Bangladesh needs to increase per capita export earnings and the proportion of exports in GDP and for which export-oriented industries need to increase productive efficiency and competitiveness.
"There is no alternative to the modernisation of industrial machinery and technological development for increasing the competitiveness of export-oriented industries in the international market," said Md. Serajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of the central bank.
The fund will help to make the export-oriented industries more competitive and vibrant in the international market, he added.
A total of 32 types of industries including garment factories making high-value additions in production, pharmaceuticals, software and IT-enabled services, jute goods, and footwear and leather goods will be eligible for loans from the fund.
The fund will run under a refinancing scheme, meaning banks will first give out the loans before being reimbursed by the central bank.
The central bank issued the guidelines for operating the fund under the Export Policy 2018-2021 that has been drafted with the view to becoming a developing country by 2024 and a developed country by 2041 and attaining sustainable development goals by 2030.
Interested banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) will have to sign a participation agreement with the central bank.
Banks and NBFIs can avail the fund at one percentage point less than the bank rate prevailing at the time. The bank rate is the interest rate at which a central bank lends money to banks. It is 4 per cent at present.
Banks and NBFIs will be allowed to charge borrowers at most three percentage points more than the rate at which they avail the fund. The tenure would range from three years to 10 years.
The grace period for the loan would depend on the bank-customer relationship but it would not be for more than one year. The interest rate of the fund will depend on the duration for repayment.
It is 5 per cent for less than five years, 5.5 per cent for the repayment horizon of five to eight years, and 6 per cent for eight to 10 years.
Loan defaulters would not be eligible for the fund and the banks and NBFIs that have default loans of upwards of 10 per cent of their total outstanding loans will be barred for availing the fund.
To increase the industries efficiency and sustainability, Bangladesh will need to ensure environment-friendly production, save fuel, upgrade workplace and modernise machineries and technologies, it added.
Currently, the bank rate is four percent after a one percentage point cut last year amid the pandemic crisis. It means that banks and financial institutions will take loans from the fund at 3 percent interest and charge 5 percent interest for disbursement.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s economy picks up speed in fourth quarter
Emirates airline vaccinates staff against Covid-19
US-Bangla airlines spread wings to Dubai from Feb 01
GM to invest C$1bn in Canada plant to manufacture electric vans
Analysts raise EU carbon price forecasts after bull run
Despite being on watchlist, RBI to continue intervening in forex mkt
Sonali Bank opens its 1227th branch at RU
IBBL Khulna zone holds meeting with clients


Latest News
RAB arrests 30 ‘gamblers’ in city
Khokon's case dismissed
9.5˚C temperature recorded in Naogaon
3 amendment bills on HSC results placed in JS
Bill placed in JS to establish Medical University in Khulna
Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary
15 labourers run over by truck in India
Human hauler hits motorcycle, leaving couple dead
Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
Premier League virus cases drop to 16 as pressure eases
Most Read News
Couple crushed under bus on Airport Road
COVID in Bangladesh: 16 more die in 24hrs
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
5 held over Noakhali woman assault
Serum vaccine to arrive Dhaka Jan 25-26: Zahid Maleque
Rifat murder: 3 juvenile convicts get bail
Russian's poisoned leader Navalny held after flying home
Impeachment of Trump: An act of accountability
Fighting for the rights of transgender
HC orders Ishraque to surrender
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft