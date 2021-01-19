Video
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021
ECNEC likely to approve ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City project’ today

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Mizanur Rahman

Newly constructed building complex in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City, Mirsarai, Chattogram. photo: BEZA



The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) is likely to approve 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City Development Project' in its weekly meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister and its chairperson Sheikh Hasina.
Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) will place the project proposal at a cost of Tk 4347 crore. The World Bank will provide Tk 3,667.46 crore. The government will be funding for Tk 369.74 crore.
It will facilitate set up green industrial factories in several blocks to add to a new industrial development model which is now favourate all over the world as anti-pollution industries to protect environment. It will serve as new model for industrial growth, planning commission official said.
It will be the largest economic zone in the country located at Mirsarai in Chottagram on a total area of 30,000 acres. It will provide employment to at least 15 lakh people in next 15 years and generate $15 billion annual export.
The site is free from any human habitation and reclaimed land to be protected by a super dyke on Dhaka-Chittagong Highway.
Mohammad Irfan Sharif, Executive Member of the BEZA said it is a dream project and will open new doors to create thousands of jobs and is planned to bring about a green industrial revolution.
The project will be implemented from January 2021 to December 2025. Its infrastructure and utility services will also be created in other zones including 546 acres of land under Zone-1 (Mirsarai Economic Zone) of Shilpnagar. 939 acres in Zone 2A and 484 acres in Zone 2B.
The industrial zone will be a "Green economic zone" with the installation of 30 km four lane roads, water supply and sewerage system, electricity and gas network, safety net, administrative system, desalination plant, steam network, biogas plant, solar panel and waste management.
BEZA sources said, as of last November, at least USD$ 19 billion in domestic and foreign investment proposals have been registered for the industrial city, of which $ 10 billion is foreign investment.
The construction work of Mirsarai Economic Zone is going on in full swing. This zone is one of the largest and most attractive economic zones in the Indian subcontinent with its own seaport.
At present 11 factories are under construction. By 2021, 20 companies will start factory construction. Yabang Group will invest $1 billion in the allotted 100 acres of land. Bashundhara Group is also setting up a factory on 500 acres of land.


« PreviousNext »

