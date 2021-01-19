Three juveniles granted bail

The High Court (HC) on Monday granted bail to three minor convicts in Barguna's much-talked-about Rifat Sharif murder case.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M. Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md. Mostafizur Rahman granted their bail recently after accepting their appeal filed against the lower court verdict that sentenced them for their involvement in the murder case. Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy confirmed the matter to the media.

These three minors are among the four convicts who were given five years of jail term each in the murder case.

On September 30 last year, Rifat's wife Ayesha Siddique Minni and five others were sentenced to death for killing him in broad daylight last year. Four others were acquitted.