Tuesday, 19 January, 2021, 1:18 PM
HC seeks govt guidelines to monitor websites showing obscene videos

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday directed the government to submit within the next three months the draft copy of guidelines to monitor, control and realizing Value Added Tax (VAT) over the OTT (over-the-top) web-based platforms from publishing obscene and immoral video contents in the country.
The Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Bangladesh Telecomm-unication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman have been asked to submit the guidelines. The guidelines needed to prevent posting obscene and immoral video contents in the OTT platforms for running the business of such streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon in the country.
The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam issued the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Tanvir Ahmed as public interest litigation seeking necessary directives in this connection.
Lawyer Tanvir Ahmed himself argued for the writ petition while Barrister Khandaker Reza-E-Rakib stood for the BTRC during the hearing.
Earlier on September 8 last year, the HC issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the inaction in removing all obscene and immoral video contents and films from the country's streaming platforms should not be declared illegal.
The same HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam issued the rule after hearing a writ petition filed by the Supreme Court lawyer Adv Tanvir Ahmed in this regard.
In the rule, the HC also asked them to show cause why they should not be directed to formulate guidelines in order to monitor the operations of OTT web-based platforms.
Earlier on July 15 last year, the virtual HC directed the authorities concerned to remove all obscene and immoral video contents and films from the country's streaming platforms within seven days.


