One jailed for 17 yrs in arms case

A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced a man to 17 years of imprisonment in a case filed for recovering arms and bullets from a slum in Mirpur in the capital.

Judge Roksana Begum Happy of Dhaka's Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions court delivered the verdict in presence of the convict, Khokon.

Khokon was given 10 years' imprisonment in arms case under section 19 (A) and seven years' rigorous jail term under section 19 (F).

According to the case statement, police arrested Khokon on May 24 in 2000 for keeping illegal arms and bullets.

Investigation officer SI Ratan Kanti Roy submitted charge sheet of the case on October 17, the same year.








