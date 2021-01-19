Injunction on hiring primary teachers extended

The High Court on Monday extended its injunction order on the teacher's recruitment process at the non-government educational institutions, including school, college, and madrasa.

The HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khizir Hayat extended its previous order that had issued a ban earlier on teachers' recruitment at the non-government education institutions.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan, Siddique Ullah Mia, Mohiuddin Hanif (Farhad) and Jafar Sadique appeared for the writ petitioners.

On December 15 last year, the same HC bench issued the ban for one month on teachers recruitment at the non-government educational institutions.

Lawyer Siddique Ullah Mia confirmed the matter to journalists on Monday.

On December 14 in 2017, the HC asked the government with some directives, including the Non-Government Teachers Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA), to appoint teachers from the writ petitioner who secured the position in the combined merit list, said lawyer Siddique Ullah Mia.

But, the NTRCA has not implemented the HC directives in the last two years; therefore, writ petitioners filed a contempt of court petition with the HC.

Following the petition, the HC issued a contempt of court rule in 2019. While the rule was pending before the HC, the NTRCA published a notice to recruit 30 thousand teachers at the non-government educational institutions including school, college and madrasa, he said.





