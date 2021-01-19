Video
Home Back Page

JS mourns deaths of 3 ex-ministers, 9 ex-MPs, noted personalities

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Leader of the House Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other JS members observed a one-minute silence to pay respect to the memories of the deceased in the first session of the year on Monday. Parliament adopted a condolence motion expressing deep shock at the demise of an ex-minister, a former deputy speaker, two former state ministers, nine ex-MPs as well as noted personalities. photo : pid

Leader of the House Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other JS members observed a one-minute silence to pay respect to the memories of the deceased in the first session of the year on Monday. Parliament adopted a condolence motion expressing deep shock at the demise of an ex-minister, a former deputy speaker, two former state ministers, nine ex-MPs as well as noted personalities. photo : pid

Dhaka, Jan18 (UNB) - In keeping with custom, Parliament on Monday opened its first session of a new year by unanimously adopting a condolence motion expressing deep shock at the demise of an ex-minister, a former deputy speaker, two former state ministers, nine ex-MPs as well as noted personalities.
Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the condolence motion in the House at the beginning of the 11th session of 11th parliament.
The ex-minister is Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yousuf (also a five-time MP from Faridpur-3 constituency), while the former deputy speaker is Shawkat Ali (six-time MP from Shariatpur-2) in and two former state ministers are AKM Jahangir Hossain (four-time MP from Patuakhali-3) and Khaledur Rahman Titu (two-time MP from Jashore-3).
The nine ex-MPs are Shah-e-Jahan Chowdhury (Chattogram-15), Mohammad Ali (Cox's Bazar-4), Mohammad Abu Hena (Rajshahi-3), MA Hashem (Noakhali-2), Advocate Anwar Hossain Hawlader (Patuakhali-3), Delwar Hossain Khan (Narsingdi-2), Shamsuddin Ahmed (Manikganj-2), Nurjahan Yasmin (Reserved seat) and Advocate Khaleda Panna (reserved seat).
The noted personalities include Sheikh Razia Naser (aunt of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also mother of Sheikh Helal Uddin MP and Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel MP), president of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Ayesha Khanam, noted novelist Rabeya Khatun, Language Movement hero Jahid Hossain Musa Mia, former director general of Bangla Academy poet Manzur-I-Mawla, noted cultural personality Aly Zaker, prominent musician Ustad Shahadat Hossain Khan, Bir Uttam Captain Akram, famous actor Abdul Kader and joint editor of Prothom Alo Mizanur Rahman Khan and legendary actor in Bangla films Soumitra Chattopadhyay.
Besides, the House expressed its profound shock at the deaths of the physicians, health workers, members of the administration and police, political leaders, media persons, businessmen, noted persons of the society and government and private employees, who lost lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Parliament also mourned the deaths of those who were killed in accidents and expressed their deepest sympathy to the bereaved families.
 The Members of Parliament also stood up and observed a one-minute silence to pay respect to the memories of the deceased.
A munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed souls was offered. Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah conducted the munajat.     -UNB


