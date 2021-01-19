Draft FFs list in Feb, final list by March 26

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Monday said the draft list of freedom fighters would be published within the first week of February this year.

After necessary scrutiny, the final list will be published by March 26.

He made the announcement while addressing a rally on the occasion of 'Service Week-2021 for the Freedom Fighters' in front of the ministry in Dhaka.

"The government is working sincerely to prepare a final list without any controversy. To ensure it, necessary scrutiny is going on. So far I know, the final number of actual freedom fighters will not exceed two lakhs. All of the veteran freedom fighters will get all government benefits," he added.

He also informed that the government had a plan to prepare lists of associate freedom fighters after finalizing the freedom fighters' list.

The names of those who helped the freedom fighters during the war of liberation would be included in the list of associate freedom fighters.

He also said the government would construct 14,000 houses for the insolvent freedom fighters. Marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of the independence, the government has taken the initiative of constructing houses for the insolvent freedom fighters, he added.

The government is also working to preserve all the memorial relics related to the war of Liberation. The ministry is preserving all killing fields of the war and frontier war spots. Preservation work of all the martyred freedom fighters graves is underway.

Even the government is preparing the Suhrawardy Uddyan and the Mujibnagar, the memorial places of the liberation war, as the international standard memorial centers, he added.

About the service provided by the Liberation War Affairs Ministry, the minister said, "All the services of the ministry are being rendered digitally to the subscribers. All information is available at the website of the ministry. People can apply for services of the ministry from any corner of the world." Recently the government has started distributing honorarium of the freedom fighters to their respective bank accounts through mobile phone messages from Bangladesh Bank, he added.







