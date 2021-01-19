

Songs for Bangabandhu: A Kolkata initiative

Renowned Bengali vocalists from Bangladesh, India, Australia, Canada, Singapore, USA and Japan have sung the songs in seven genres of music. Bangabandhu's biography has been highlighted in the lyrics of the songs, says a press statement received in Dhaka.

The artistes who have worked with the songs as singers and music directors, include Shilpi Dey from Australia, Farhana Shanto from Canada, Golam Masum Ziko from Japan, Jayati and Emon Chakraborty from Kolkata, Alif Alauddin, Moni Zaman, Syed Abul Hadi, Sushmita Sen, Alif Laila from Bangladesh, Marvin Adhikari Rupam and Tanima Hadi from USA, among others.

Shuvodeep, who is also a vocal artiste said, Bangabandhu is not only held in high esteem by the people of Bangladesh but also by the Bengalis all over the world. Bangla language and Bengali culture have got international recognition because of Bangabandhu's sacrifice and leadership" he added.

"Bangladesh got freedom under the leadership of Bangabandhu," said vocalist Chirantan Banerjee, who is also an Indian music composer. He added, "Bangabandhu is exemplary not only for Bangladeshis but also for Bengalis all over the world."







