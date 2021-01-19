Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021, 1:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Khokon's case dismissed       
Home Sports

Bilbao win Spanish Super Cup

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

In this handout picture released by RFEF (Spanish Royal Football Federation) Athletic Bilbao players celebrate after winning the Spanish Super Cup final football match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club Bilbao at La Cartuja stadium in Seville on January 17, 2021. photo: AFP

In this handout picture released by RFEF (Spanish Royal Football Federation) Athletic Bilbao players celebrate after winning the Spanish Super Cup final football match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club Bilbao at La Cartuja stadium in Seville on January 17, 2021. photo: AFP

MADRID, JAN 18: Lionel Messi was sent off for the first time playing for Barcelona as Athletic Bilbao stunned the Catalans to win the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, a dramatic final finishing 3-2 after extra-time.
Moments before Bilbao's momentous triumph was confirmed, Messi threw an arm at Asier Villalibre, who had earlier scored a 90th-minute equaliser in normal time to deny Barca victory.
Antoine Griezmann's double looked to have sealed the trophy but Villalibre intervened before Inaki Williams' fabulous strike three minutes into extra time proved decisive.
Messi shook off a thigh problem to start in Seville and was required to play all 120 minutes as Barcelona attempted to take the game to penalties.
Instead, the 33-year-old lost his temper at the end of a combative contest, reacting to a late challenge from Villalibre by swiping his hands across the back of his opponent.
It meant a first ever red card for Messi in 753 appearances for Barcelona, to go with his two reds for Argentina in 2005 and 2019.
Messi's anger will take some of the limelight away from Bilbao, who had already denied the competition a Clasico final by beating Real Madrid in the semi on Thursday and now have completed the set.
It means a title and the perfect start for Marcelino Garcia Toral, who only took over as coach less than two weeks ago.
Organisers at the Spanish Football Federation might have hoped for the global attraction of a Clasico, especially as the coronavirus pandemic had already kept the tournament in Spain rather than the lucrative Saudi Arabia, where it was played last year.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bilbao win Spanish Super Cup
DU student clinches gold medal in Bangabandhu Marathon
Domingo lauds Tamim's man management skill
Bangladesh long for every point against Windies to avoid WC Qualifier
Cricketers to be vaccinated on priority basis
Biplob made national team Goalkeeping coach
Shanto to replace Shakib in batting order
Sk Jamal celebrates winning start beating Ctg Abahani


Latest News
RAB arrests 30 ‘gamblers’ in city
Khokon's case dismissed
9.5˚C temperature recorded in Naogaon
3 amendment bills on HSC results placed in JS
Bill placed in JS to establish Medical University in Khulna
Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary
15 labourers run over by truck in India
Human hauler hits motorcycle, leaving couple dead
Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
Premier League virus cases drop to 16 as pressure eases
Most Read News
Couple crushed under bus on Airport Road
COVID in Bangladesh: 16 more die in 24hrs
Flight carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Moscow
5 held over Noakhali woman assault
Serum vaccine to arrive Dhaka Jan 25-26: Zahid Maleque
Rifat murder: 3 juvenile convicts get bail
Russian's poisoned leader Navalny held after flying home
Impeachment of Trump: An act of accountability
Fighting for the rights of transgender
HC orders Ishraque to surrender
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft