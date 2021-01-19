Bilbao win Spanish Super Cup



In this handout picture released by RFEF (Spanish Royal Football Federation) Athletic Bilbao players celebrate after winning the Spanish Super Cup final football match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club Bilbao at La Cartuja stadium in Seville on January 17, 2021. photo: AFP

Moments before Bilbao's momentous triumph was confirmed, Messi threw an arm at Asier Villalibre, who had earlier scored a 90th-minute equaliser in normal time to deny Barca victory.

Antoine Griezmann's double looked to have sealed the trophy but Villalibre intervened before Inaki Williams' fabulous strike three minutes into extra time proved decisive.

Messi shook off a thigh problem to start in Seville and was required to play all 120 minutes as Barcelona attempted to take the game to penalties.

Instead, the 33-year-old lost his temper at the end of a combative contest, reacting to a late challenge from Villalibre by swiping his hands across the back of his opponent.

It meant a first ever red card for Messi in 753 appearances for Barcelona, to go with his two reds for Argentina in 2005 and 2019.

Messi's anger will take some of the limelight away from Bilbao, who had already denied the competition a Clasico final by beating Real Madrid in the semi on Thursday and now have completed the set.

It means a title and the perfect start for Marcelino Garcia Toral, who only took over as coach less than two weeks ago.

