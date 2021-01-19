

DU student clinches gold medal in Bangabandhu Marathon

In the 42.195 km marathon from Army Stadium to Hatirjheel, Jeba secured first position in the Bangladeshi women's category and received a gold medal with prize money of Tk 5 lakh, said a DU press release on Monday.

A total of 16 countries participated in the competition, organised by the Asian Athletic Federation, under the supervision of Bangladesh Army.

Jeba today shared her experience with Dhaka University's Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Akhtaruzzaman at his office on the campus.

President of the DU Athletics Committee, also General Secretary of DU Teachers' Association (DUTA), Dr Nizamul Hoque Bhaiyan and DU Physical Education Center Director Shahjahan Ali, among others, were present on the occasion. -BSS







