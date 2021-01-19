Video
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021
Domingo lauds Tamim's man management skill

Published : Tuesday, 19 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo heaped praise on ODI captain Tamim Iqbal's man management skill and backed him to be successful as a skipper.
Tamim who was officially named as the ODI captain in last March following Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's decision to step down from the leadership role, would start his stint when Bangladesh will take on West Indies for a three-match one-day series, starting on Wednesday.
"Tamim is going to captain the ODI side for the first side since I have been involved. I know he captained the side in 2019. I have really enjoyed working with him thus far. He is a very caring guy. He tries to make sure that all the players are feeling confident and comfortable. He is very much in tune to make sure the players are in a good space mentally. I am looking forward to working with him and providing as much support as possible," Domingo said on Monday.
He earlier led Bangladesh in three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka after the 2019 World Cup and tasted the ignominy of 3-0 whitewash.
Thereafter he led his side in two unsuccessful campaigns in two domestic tournaments - BCB President's Cup and Bangabandhu T20 Cup.
He had to face criticism even before leading the national team in International matches as his side couldn't make it to the final in those two domestic tournaments.
Domingo said Tamim is prepared to take the challenge of leading the side as he knows his captaincy is under scrutiny.
"His heart is in the right place. He is playing for the right reasons. He wants to do well. There's a lot of scrutiny on his leadership and his performances, he is very aware of it. He wants to start his captaincy well," he said.     -BSS


