Bangladesh long for every point against Windies to avoid WC Qualifier

Bangladesh will set off the qualifier of ICC World Cup Super League with the three-match ODI series against West Indies commencing on January 20. Tigers' Head Coach Russell Domingo clarified his intent that they want to grab every point of the series.

According to ICC's new rule, 12 Test Playing national and Netherlands will take part in the qualifier, where a team will play four home and as many away series against any eight of the twelve sides. Top eight sides will be qualified for the main event while quenching five teams will engage in another qualifier joining with five Associate teams and two finalists of the Super League-2 will join with top-8 at the World Cup stage in 2023.

"It is a big series for us. World Cup qualifying points are up for grabs," Domingo told in a virtual conference on Monday.

"We want to make sure that we can start our campaign really well. We are definitely focusing on one game at a time. We want to start the series well," He added.

Domingo also informed that he has started to work for the forthcoming ODI World Cup and is mapping all the spots to work on. He said, "The World Cup seems to be three years away but we know how quickly that goes. This is the first step towards the World Cup."

"There might be one or two changes in batting positions with some guys batting in positions they haven't batted before. But at least six to eight months before the World Cup, that batting line-up has to be settled and established. They have to play in the position that they will play in the World Cup," he explained.

The master also informed that he is now trying to find the best batting line-up. He further said, "By the time the tournament starts, they'd have played 20 games together in their particular role leading into the tournament. There isn't going to be chopping and changing but looking at different options under different conditions, and then settling into something in the last year leading into the World Cup".







